Japan, EU leaders discuss COVID-19 response at video conference

TOKYO, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday held a video conference with European Union (EU) leaders to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak, with both sides agreeing to strengthen coordination in responding to the global pandemic.

The leaders representing EU were European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. According to the Japanese foreign ministry, the meeting was the first for the three leaders since the appointment of the new EU leaders in December last year.

The issue of economic recovery was also on the agenda as Japan and European countries are gradually lifting restrictions on social and economic activity after bringing the spread of the coronavirus under control.

The leaders also discussed issues related to the EU-Japan strategic partnership.

Abe on Monday lifted a state of emergency in the Tokyo metropolitan area and Hokkaido as the spread of COVID-19 in these areas was largely under control, thus entirely ending the emergency in all of the country's 47 prefectures.

According to the latest figures Tuesday evening from the health ministry and local authorities, 28 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed nationwide in Japan, bringing the total to 16,660 cases. Enditem