Ghana's COVID-19 cases close to 32,000

You are here:

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

ACCRA, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Ghanaian health authorities registered 794 new infections of the novel coronavirus in the early hours of Sunday, bringing the country's total caseload to 31, 851, according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The number of recovered cases increased to 28,438, with 637 more cases discharged after treatment.

The country's COVID-19 death toll remained at 161, while the active cases stood at 3,252, said the GHS.

The Ghana COVID-19 Fund set up by private sector businesses in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic in the country commissioned on Friday a 100-bed infectious disease isolation and treatment center to support the country's fight against COVID-19 and the management of future infectious disease outbreaks.

The center constructed by the 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces at the cost of about 7.5 million U.S. dollars is the first such facility in the West African country. Enditem