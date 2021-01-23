Indonesia reports 12,191 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, 211 new deaths

You are here:

JAKARTA, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 12,191 within one day to 977,474, with the death toll adding by 211 to 27,664, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 9,912 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 791,059.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 3,285 new cases, Central Java 1,875, West Java 1,809, East Java 919 and East Kalimantan 609. Enditem