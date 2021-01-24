You are here:

BERLIN, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Following are the German Bundesliga standings after Saturday's matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 17 12 3 2 49 25 39

RB Leipzig 18 10 5 3 31 17 35

Bayer Leverkusen 18 9 5 4 32 18 32

VfL Wolfsburg 18 8 8 2 27 19 32

Bor. Moenchengladbach 18 8 7 3 35 28 31

Eintracht Frankfurt 18 7 9 2 35 27 30

Borussia Dortmund 18 9 2 7 35 26 29

Union Berlin 18 7 7 4 33 23 28

SC Freiburg 18 7 6 5 33 29 27

VfB Stuttgart 18 5 7 6 33 29 22

Augsburg 18 6 4 8 19 27 22

Werder Bremen 18 5 6 7 23 26 21

Hoffenheim 17 5 4 8 25 30 19

Hertha Berlin 18 4 5 9 24 32 17

Arminia Bielefeld 18 5 2 11 14 29 17

FC Cologne 17 3 6 8 15 28 15

Mainz 05 18 2 4 12 18 38 10

Schalke 04 17 1 4 12 14 44 7

