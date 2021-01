You are here:

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

NEW YORK, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 13 km ESE of Rotorua, New Zealand at 19:12:34 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 6.47 km, was initially determined to be at 38.1692 degrees south latitude and 176.3891 degrees east longitude. Enditem