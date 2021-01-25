Ecuador registers over 3,000 cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

You are here:

QUITO, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Ecuador once again recorded more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 in one day, with 3,060 cases reported in the last 24 hours for a total of 241,292, the Ministry of Public Health said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, another 25 deaths were also registered, bringing the death toll to 9,968.

The ministry stated that all 24 provinces of the country had reported an increase in infections, and authorities said this was largely due to citizens not complying with health protocols.

The province of Pichincha, where the nation's capital of Quito is located, is the current epicenter of the virus in the country, with most of the cases occurring in the capital city, which has reported a total of 77,823 cases.

In Quito, which placed new restrictions on mobility as well as on hours for commercial activity and the sale of alcohol on Friday, hospitals have almost reached full capacity, according to local authorities. Enditem