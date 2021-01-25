New Zealand reports 6 COVID-19 cases in managed isolation

You are here:

WELLINGTON, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand on Monday reported six imported COVID-19 cases in managed isolation and one community case confirmed to contract the South African variant.

The newly imported cases have all remained in managed isolation facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Twenty previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 64, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,932, said a ministry statement.

The community case was a woman who recently traveled from overseas and completed their stay in managed isolation in the Pullman hotel in Auckland. She has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, Minister for COVID Response Chris Hipkins told a press conference.

"New forms, or variants, of the virus have become increasingly common around the world, and we have expected to see them here in New Zealand," he said. Enditem