 

1st LD Writethru: 5.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Aomori Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

TOKYO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on Monday struck off Shimokita district in Japan's Aomori Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 11:16 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 41.4 degrees north and a longitude of 142.1 degrees east, and at a depth of 70 km.

The quake logged 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued. Enditem

