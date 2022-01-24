Burkina Faso imposes country-wide curfew after earlier unrest

You are here:

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

OUAGADOUGOU, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- A country-wide curfew was imposed on Sunday in Burkina Faso from 8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., following the report of gunfire in some barracks in the morning, according to a decree signed by President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

Another statement from the minister of national education announced the closure of schools on Monday and Tuesday.

Gunshots were heard early Sunday morning in barracks in the capital Ouagadougou and other cities. Burkina Faso's government confirmed the gunfire but denied the information on social media about the army takeover.

Defense Minister General Barthelemy Simpore declared on state television that the situation was under control, denying rumors that the president had been detained by soldiers.

According to local sources, later in the day, the headquarters of Burkina Faso's ruling party in Ouagadougou was set on fire by protesters. Internet was partially cut off.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for calm and reaffirmed its support for President Kabore. Enditem