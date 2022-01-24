1st LD: China ships relief supplies to tsunami-hit Tonga

You are here:

SUVA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China shipped relief supplies worth 1 million yuan (157,900 U.S. dollars) on Monday from Fiji to Tonga, which has suffered heavy damage from the recent volcanic eruptions and tsunami.

A ceremony was held at a port in Suva's Walu Bay to see off two vessels of China National Fisheries (Group) Corporation carrying the emergency aid.

According to Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo, most of the relief supplies, including drinking water, food, electric generators, water pumps, chain saws, personnel protective equipments and medical supplies, have been raised by the Chinese Embassy in Fiji and the remaining was donated by the Chinese enterprises in Fiji.

China and Tonga are comprehensive strategic partners. If the countries in the South Pacific region need assistance, China is always ready to provide support within its capacity, said Ambassador Qian.

The latest relief supplies to Tonga have once again proved that China is a sincere and reliable friend for the countries in the region, including Tonga, he said.

With the help of the international community, the ambassador believed that Tonga will surely recover from the disaster and the Tongans will rebuild their homeland.

It will take about three days for the two fishing ships with 18 crew to reach Tonga, according to Cao Yongjun, representative for China National Fisheries (Group) Fiji Corporation.

Cao told Xinhua that his company is very happy to ship the relief supplies to Tonga and they will do their best to make the shipment a great success.

Tsunami waves hit Tonga on Jan. 15 following a series of violent volcanic eruptions from underwater Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, 65 km north of the country's main island Tongatapu.

The tsunami had a significant impact on part of the foreshore of Tonga, with boats and large boulders washed ashore and shops along the coast damaged. Three deaths have been confirmed so far. Enditem