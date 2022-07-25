Taliban delegation to take part in int'l conference in Uzbekistan

You are here:

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

TASHKENT, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The delegation of the Taliban government will take part in an international conference on the theme of "Afghanistan: security and economic development" here on Monday, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry has said.

The delegation, headed by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in the Uzbek capital on Sunday, the ministry said.

The two-day international conference was initiated by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to rally international support for coordinated actions in Afghanistan to help the war-torn country and for humanitarian assistance.

Around 100 delegations of the government and international organizations from Europe, Middle East, Asia and other regions will also take part in the conference, the ministry said.

Uzbekistan will also present projects in energy, railway development and education sectors to help neighboring Afghanistan to build its social-economic infrastructure, it said. Enditem