New Zealand reports 6,910 new COVID-19 community cases

WELLINGTON, July 25 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand recorded 6,910 new community cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.
It said 387 COVID-19 cases have recently traveled overseas.
Currently, 836 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 27 in intensive care units or high dependency units.
New Zealand has reported 1,559,072 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, with a total number of publicly reported deaths with COVID-19 reaching 2,006 in the country.
New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings. Enditem
Go to Forum >>0 Comment(s)