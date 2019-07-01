China to host 4 competitions of Int'l Army Games 2019

China's preparations for hosting four competitions of the International Army Games 2019 starting Aug. 3 have been carried out according to a plan, according to military sources.

Teams from seven of the participating countries have completed their survey of facilities at the arenas and surrounding traffic in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said a statement from the training management department of the Central Military Commission.

So far, 12 countries including Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have confirmed their participation in the competitions to be hosted by China, ranging from infantry combat vehicle contest, anti-aircraft missiles contest, weapon repairing contest to nuclear and bio-chemical reconnaissance contest, it said.

China has been invited to take part in the Games initiated by the Russian Ministry of Defense for six years in a row, and started to host part of the competitions in 2017.