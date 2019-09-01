China launches Greater Bay Area radio station



China's first national-level radio station object-oriented at its southern Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) began broadcasting at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The "CMG Radio the Greater Bay" broadcasts at FM 101.2MHz for 21 hours a day. Its programs span news, business, lifestyle, culture and music. It mainly broadcasts in Cantonese, while some programs are in dialects like Hakka and Teochewese.

The radio station's social media accounts also launched at the same time.

According to Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group (CMG), the launch of the "CMG Radio the Greater Bay" and its social media accounts will help deepen cooperation between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong and Macao, and enhance the well-being of the residents in Hong Kong and Macao.



CMG is a pioneer in using the "5G+4K/8K+AI" broadcasting technology. With this advantage, the "CMG Radio the Greater Bay" will work at developing all-media radio broadcasting and providing pluralistic new media services to local audiences.

The Greater Bay Area (GBA) is a megalopolis consisting of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macao Special Administrative Region and nine cities in the Chinese mainland: Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing.