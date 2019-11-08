Trial of suspect in high-profile crime case opens in SW China

The Intermediate People's Court of Yuxi in Yunnan Province, southwest China, on Thursday conducted a trial of Sun Xiaoguo, a released convict of multiple crimes and suspect of an organized crime case, and 12 others.

Sun was tried Thursday on suspicion of committing multiple crimes including organizing and leading mafia-natured organizations.

Sun and the other defendants, who were tried on suspicion of participating in his mafia-natured organizations, were accused of opening casinos, creating disturbances, illegally taking others into custody, intentionally inflicting injury upon others, gathering crowds for fighting, obstructing witnesses giving evidence and offering bribes.

Four of the 12 other defendants pleaded guilty and accepted punishment, according to the court.

Sun, who was given sentences in 1994 and 1997 respectively, was found to have insulted women by forcible means, intentionally inflicted injury upon others and created disturbances.

He was released in 2010 after several reductions in his sentence.

Lawmakers, political advisors, some of the defendants' families, journalists and members of the public attended the open session of Thursday's trial in Yuxi.

On Wednesday, the people's court of Jiangchuan District, Yuxi, conducted a trial of 22 other suspects involved in Sun's case.