 

Two pneumonic plague patients under proper treatment in Beijing

Xinhua, November 14, 2019
Two pneumonic plague patients have been under proper treatment in Beijing, local health authorities said Thursday.

One patient is in stable condition, and the other is critically ill but without further deterioration, according to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

The commission confirmed Tuesday the two patients from north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region were diagnosed with pneumonic plague.

The two were sent by an Inner Mongolia local ambulance to a medical institution of Beijing's Chaoyang District for medical treatment, said an official with the commission.

So far, people with close contact with the patients have been quarantined for medical observation in accordance with relevant provisions of the state, and none have reported fever or other abnormal symptoms. 

