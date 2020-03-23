Beijing reports 10 imported COVID-19 cases

Beijing reported 10 newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from other countries Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

That brings the total number of imported cases in Beijing to 107 by the end of Sunday.

Four of the new cases are from Britain, with the others from Spain, France, the United States and Pakistan.

There were no new reports of indigenously transmitted COVID-19 cases in Beijing on Sunday.

As of the end of Sunday, Beijing had reported a total of 522 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of them, 400 had been discharged from hospital after recovery. Eight people died of the disease, according to the commission.