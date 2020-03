One new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was reported Monday in Wuhan after the former hardest-hit city had seen zero new reports for five consecutive days.

The health commission of Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital, said Tuesday the latest case in Wuhan was the only new COVID-19 case reported in the central Chinese province on Monday.

Hubei saw seven new deaths, all of which were in Wuhan.