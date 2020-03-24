Hong Kong reports 30 more COVID-19 cases, 386 in total

The Center for Health Protection (CHP) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government reported 30 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24, taking the total number of cases in Hong Kong to 386.

Of the newly-diagnosed patients, 19 traveled to foreign countries recently, Head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch Chuang Shuk-kwan told a press briefing. The new cases involved 18 males and 12 females, aged between 15 and 66 years old.

Of those local cases, six likely got infected in the nightlife hub of Lan Kwai Fong, bringing cases related to the area to eight.

The HKSAR government has stepped up efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, banning the entry of all non-local travelers arriving in Hong Kong from overseas by flights and suspending all transfer services at its international airport.

While more than 100 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong have been discharged after recovery, 251 people remain in the hospital for treatment, with four in critical condition.