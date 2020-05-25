 

Man sentenced to 1 year in prison for possession of petrol bombs in Hong Kong's unrest

A man was sentenced to one year in prison on Monday for taking part in unlawful assembly and possession of petrol bombs in Hong Kong's social unrest in 2019.

The sentence was passed at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The 20-year-old man participated in an unlawful assembly in October 2019 in Mong Kok area of Kowloon with some radicals, and was found in possession of hammers and petrol bombs by the police.

He earlier pleaded guilty to three accounts of offenses including taking part in unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapon in public place, and possessing things with intent to destroy or damage property. 

