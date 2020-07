You are here: China

1st LD-Writethru: 5.5-magnitude quake hits Taiwan: CENC - China.org.cn

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted coastal waters of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 8:52 p.m. Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 50 km, was monitored at 24.27 degrees north latitude and 122.48 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.

Tremor was felt in Taipei, but no casualties have been reported.