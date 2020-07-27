 

Chinese mainland reports 4 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported four new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 2,049, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Two imported cases were reported in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sunday, while Fujian Province and Sichuan Province each saw one imported case, the commission said in its daily report.

Eighty imported COVID-19 cases remained hospitalized, with two in critical conditions, it said, adding that there were still three imported suspected cases.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

