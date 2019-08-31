US Vice President Pence to visit Ireland next week: report

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Ireland next week, Ireland's National Television and Radio Broadcaster RTE reported on Friday.

The report quoted an unidentified Irish government spokesman as confirming that Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar will meet with Pence in Dublin next Tuesday.

The report said that the meeting between Varadkar and Pence was originally scheduled for next Friday, but Pence's visit to Ireland has been brought forward.

It has been announced that U.S. President Donald Trump has called off his trip to Poland as he has to stay in the United States to monitor Hurricane Dorian which is due to hit Florida in the coming days, and Pence will travel to Poland this weekend in his place, said the report.

Since Pence will be in Europe earlier than expected, plans are being made for his arrival at Shannon Airport on Monday evening, noted the report.

Shannon Airport is the largest airport on the western coastal area of Ireland, which lies some 200 kilometers southwest of Dublin.

The report also quoted a White House source as saying that the details of Pence's trip to Ireland are still being finalized.



