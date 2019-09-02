9 people killed in N. Afghan city clashes

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

At least nine people were killed and 27 others wounded as security forces repulsed attacks by Taliban militants in Pul-e-Khumri city, capital of northern Baghlan province, on Sunday, the Afghan Interior Ministry said.

The clashes erupted after Taliban militants carried out attacks before dawn on positions of the security forces in Hussain Khil and Zaman Khil localities of Pul-e-Khumri.

"Security forces pushed back the attackers. They besieged a group of militants in Dewar-e-Karkar area. Two militants were arrested by security forces during the clashes," the ministry said in a statement.

"The killed included four civilians, two soldiers and three militants," the statement added.

The militants also fired several rockets onto the central part of the city.

A total of 20 civilians, two security forces and five militants were also wounded in the incident, according to the statement.

On Saturday, Taliban militants launched a massive attack and tried to overrun Kunduz city, capital of neighboring Kunduz province, but the Afghan security forces evicted the attackers after day-long clashes.

At least 38 militants, five civilians and 20 security forces were killed and 85 civilians and security forces were wounded in Kunduz city clashes, the Interior Ministry confirmed earlier on Sunday.

The clashes came as Taliban representatives and a U.S. delegation wrapped up a fresh round of negotiations in Qatar.