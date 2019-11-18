4 injured in suicide bomb blast in Kabul: police

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

At least four army personnel were wounded after a suicide bomb blast hit outside an Afghan army training center in an eastern neighborhood here on Monday morning, police of the capital confirmed.

"One suicide bomber blew himself up roughly at 7:30 a.m. local time outside Afghan National Army's Kabul Military Training Center in Police District 19 here. The initial information indicates that four army personnel were wounded in the terrorist attack," the Kabul police said in a statement.

More details would be made public later as investigation is underway to find more facts about the incident, the source added.

"We heard a huge blast near the main gate of KMTC along Pulicharkhi which also called Jalalabad Road. The whole place has now been sealed off," eyewitness Hajji Mohammad Tahir told Xinhua.

Army officers and security personnel were arriving at the training center when the blast occurred, Tahir said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.