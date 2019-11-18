Top DPRK leader guides airborne landing training: KCNA

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), guided an airborne landing training of sharpshooter sub-units of the Air and Anti-Aircraft Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA), the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday.

Kim expressed great satisfaction at the sharpshooters, saying they were very skilled at landing, and praising them as brave, reliable and real fighters, said the report.

The top DPRK leader said that it is necessary to wage a drill without notice under the simulated conditions of real war like this and examine it, not being affected by rule and formality, and thus make it an opportunity for improving the preparedness of KPA units for war and examining and training them, the KCNA reported.

Kim also said that in order to develop the KPA into an invincible army, it is necessary to steadily hold aloft the banner of the training revolution and conduct practical and fresh actual maneuvers in an intensive way by setting the simulated conditions of war and creating unexpected circumstances at random, the report said.

In a related development, Kim on Saturday watched the combat flight contest-2019 of the flight commanding officers of the Air and Anti-Aircraft Force of the KPA at Wonsan Kalma Airport near the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, according to the KCNA.

The flight commanding officers and the combat pilots fully demonstrated the invincible might by displaying the aviation they have trained during the ordinary days, the report said.

Kim underscored the need for all the pilots to get fully versed in air tactics and be fully ready for effectively applying them to operations and battles, it added.

On Sunday, the United States and South Korea said they were postponing joint air drills, a move that Pyongyang has demanded to keep the momentum alive for dialogue.

The latest working-level talks between Pyongyang and Washington held last month in the Swedish capital of Stockholm broke down due to what the DPRK described as Washington's "old stance and attitude."