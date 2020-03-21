Chinese FM discusses COVID-19 with foreign ministers of Hungary, Greece and Morocco

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday held phone conversations on COVID-19 epidemic with foreign ministers of Hungary, Greece and Morocco, respectively.

Wang said that the epidemic is currently erupting at different places around the globe and spreading rapidly, and the Chinese side has been paying close attention to the developments.

The Chinese side empathizes with the peoples of the virus-hit countries in their struggle against the epidemic and related difficulties, over which China extended sincere sympathies, he said, adding that the Chinese people are willing to stand firmly with them and overcome the current difficulties together.

He also expressed appreciation for countries which have provided valuable support for China's anti-epidemic fight.

Even though China still needs a large amount of medical supplies to prevent a rebound of the epidemic, Wang said that the country, despite its difficulties, will do its utmost to assist relevant countries in procurement in China and provide green passages for customs clearance and transportation.

Also, China will help and support countries affected by the epidemic by offering necessary medical supplies, sharing anti-epidemic experience and dispatching expert teams, he said, adding that with the joint efforts of all countries, mankind will surely prevail over the virus.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said that the effective measures against the epidemic taken by the Chinese side have earned respect from Hungary, adding that Hungary thanks the Chinese side for providing assistance of medical supplies in a timely manner and facilitating procurement in China, which embodies profound friendship between the two countries.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that the valorous spirit of the Chinese people who unite as one in the fight against the epidemic is admirable, while appreciating China for providing much-needed assistance of medical supplies at the unprecedented difficult time and for its willingness to assist Greece in procurement in China.

Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita also thanked the Chinese side for its sympathies with the Moroccan people, and spoke positively of China's support to Morocco. He said China has set a benchmark for the international community to fight the epidemic, adding that Morocco is eager to learn from China's experience in epidemic prevention and control and looks forward to strengthening exchanges and cooperation with Chinese medical experts.

