Mexican president tests positive for COVID-19

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Sunday on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The president tweeted that at the moment, he is experiencing "mild symptoms" and currently undergoing treatment.

"As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward," wrote the president.

Lopez Obrador, 67, said that Interior Minister Olga Sanchez Cordero will represent him at his daily morning press conferences.

Hours before his test results were confirmed, the president was on a tour to the state of San Luis Potosi, where he opened new facilities for the National Guard.

On Jan. 10, Mexican Presidential Spokesman Jesus Ramirez Cuevas tested positive for the virus.

Mexico has seen a growing number of cases of COVID-19 recently, with over 1.7 million infections and nearly 150,000 deaths.